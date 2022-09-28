Left Menu

Old bridge at Chandni Chowk in Pune to be razed in controlled blast on Oct 2

The old bridge in the busy Chandni Chowk area in Pune city of Maharashtra is set to be demolished on October 2 through a controlled explosion, a district official said on Tuesday.The National Highways Authority of India NHAI and Pune district officials have completed the pre-demolition work of the bridge, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:02 IST
Old bridge at Chandni Chowk in Pune to be razed in controlled blast on Oct 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The old bridge in the busy Chandni Chowk area in Pune city of Maharashtra is set to be demolished on October 2 through a controlled explosion, a district official said on Tuesday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune district officials have completed the pre-demolition work of the bridge, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said. ''The pre-demolition work of the bridge is completed. The existing old bridge will be demolished on October 2. The vehicular movement on the highway will be diverted. The road will be closed from 11 pm on October 1 till 8 am on the next day. The bridge will be taken down at 2 am on October 2,'' he said. The Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company appointed by NHAI will conduct the process. This is the same company which had carried out the demolition of the twin towers in Noida using explosives, he said. ''The blast to carry out the demolition will take place at 2 am and within five to six seconds, the entire bridge will come down. Once the bridge is demolished, the next process to remove the debris from the highway will be carried out,'' Deshmukh added. As per the information shared by Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the traffic diversions will be in place from 11 pm onwards on October 1. ''Heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru via National Highway 4 will be stopped near Talegaon while heavy vehicles in the opposite direction will be stopped at Khed Shivapur,'' Shrirame said. ''Light vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be diverted from Khed Shivapur. They will be asked to travel via Warje, Katraj Old Tunnel or Navale Bridge. Those commuting to Pune from Mumbai can take alternate route via Somatne Phata, Aundh or Baner,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022