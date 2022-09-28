Old bridge at Chandni Chowk in Pune to be razed in controlled blast on Oct 2

The old bridge in the busy Chandni Chowk area in Pune city of Maharashtra is set to be demolished on October 2 through a controlled explosion, a district official said on Tuesday.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune district officials have completed the pre-demolition work of the bridge, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said. ''The pre-demolition work of the bridge is completed. The existing old bridge will be demolished on October 2. The vehicular movement on the highway will be diverted. The road will be closed from 11 pm on October 1 till 8 am on the next day. The bridge will be taken down at 2 am on October 2,'' he said. The Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company appointed by NHAI will conduct the process. This is the same company which had carried out the demolition of the twin towers in Noida using explosives, he said. ''The blast to carry out the demolition will take place at 2 am and within five to six seconds, the entire bridge will come down. Once the bridge is demolished, the next process to remove the debris from the highway will be carried out,'' Deshmukh added. As per the information shared by Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the traffic diversions will be in place from 11 pm onwards on October 1. ''Heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru via National Highway 4 will be stopped near Talegaon while heavy vehicles in the opposite direction will be stopped at Khed Shivapur,'' Shrirame said. ''Light vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be diverted from Khed Shivapur. They will be asked to travel via Warje, Katraj Old Tunnel or Navale Bridge. Those commuting to Pune from Mumbai can take alternate route via Somatne Phata, Aundh or Baner,'' he added.

