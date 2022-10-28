Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire erupts in Mazgaon building, doused; no report of injuries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:53 IST
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Mazgaon building, doused; no report of injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a four-storey building in Mazgaon area of central Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started at around 12 noon on the second floor of Ahmed building in Tulsiwadi on Gunpowder Road and was extinguished 45 minutes later, he said.

''No one was injured in the incident. Four fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze, which lasted for around 45 minutes,'' the civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022