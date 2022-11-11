Left Menu

Adityanath inaugurates jetty in Varanasi for mooring of boats

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated a jetty on Ravidas Ghat and released the schedule for the Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise here.He was a accompanied by Union Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inauguration.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
He was a accompanied by Union Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal during the inauguration. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey were also present on the occasion. Varanasi has been selected to get one hydrogen fuel cell vessel and four electric hybrid vessels, officials said.

Under Jal Marg Vikas Project-II, 62 minor community ghats are being developed or upgraded along Ganga of which 15 are in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, and 23 in West Bengal. Adityanath said that ghats, equipped with passenger and administrative facilities, are being developed between Varanasi and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the agreement, Cochin Shipyard will manufacture eight hybrid electric catamaran vessels. The Center has sanctioned Rs 130 crore for the project. The Chief Minister said that 'Ganga Vilas' is the first river vessel built in India which will cover a journey of 3,200 km from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in 50 days and will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

The ship will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries including the Sundarbans Delta and Kaziranga National Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

