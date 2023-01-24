5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Western Nepal

Left Menu

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, damaging four houses and a temple, officials said.The earthquake, with epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim province, hit the region at 243 PM local time, Lok Bijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement and Research Centre, was quoted as saying by Ekantipur news portal.There was no immediate report of any casualty.Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-01-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 17:22 IST
The earthquake, with epicentre in the Mela area of Bajura district in Sudurpaschim province, hit the region at 2:43 PM local time, Lok Bijaya Adhikari, head of the Earthquake Measurement and Research Centre, was quoted as saying by Ekantipur news portal.

There was no immediate report of any casualty.

Monika Dahal, who is head of the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, said that the quake measuring 5.9-magnitude was felt in the wider areas of Western Nepal. It was also felt in some parts of neighbouring India.

According to the police, two houses were destroyed in Ward No. 7 and two other houses in Ward No. 9 of Badimalika Municipality of Bajura district, which is situated 450-km West of Kathmandu.

A temple in the municipality also developed cracks, they said.

Western Nepal is frequently hit by earthquakes from mild to moderate intensity.

In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

