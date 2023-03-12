Waterway facility to be built in Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal to facilitate export of farmers' produce: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that a waterway facility will be built in Gorakhpur's Dakshinanchal to facilitate the export of farmers' crops and vegetables.

Adityanath was speaking at the closing ceremony of 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' organised by BJP Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan at GD Inter-College in Dighwa, Gorakhpur.

The chief minister said that previously, the maximum migration of workers used to take place from Dakshinanchal.

However, with many industries to be set up in the industrial townships of Dhuriapar, Gola, Sikriganj and Khajani, people will not have to go anywhere in search of jobs, he said.

The government has allocated Rs 200 crore in the budget for land acquisition for this purpose.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is committed to promoting sports and there is no shortage of funds for this, Adityanath said.

''Resources are being made available in the state to promote sports and encourage sportspersons. The government has taken several steps to increase interest in sports in the state, including developing playgrounds and opening gyms in every village. Stadiums and mini-stadiums have been built at the district level,'' he said.

The expenditure on various items for sports hostels had not seen an increase since 1994, he said.

The BJP government increased this and sportspersons are being provided free travel in AC III Class. The construction of the state's first sports university named after Major Dhyanchand is progressing at a fast pace in Meerut, he added.

Adityanath said it has been decided to award cash prizes to athletes from the state who win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

In an Olympics' singles event, a gold medallist will be given Rs 6 crore, a silver medallist will be given Rs 4 crore and a bronze medallist will be given Rs 2 crore, he said.

Rs 10 lakh is given to players from the state who participate in the Olympics, he said.

Speaking about 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh', Adityanath said 2,000 to 2,500 new players have been groomed in each parliamentary constituency.

In the 80 parliamentary constituencies of the state, this number will be up to 2 lakh, he said, adding that 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' is becoming a platform to prepare international-level players.

Adityanath, who witnessed the wrestling and volleyball finals, lauded the players at the end of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)