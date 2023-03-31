Left Menu

The effect of this disturbance is likely to end on April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on April 1 and 2.An official of the department said another fresh Western Disturbance is expected to become active on April 3, which may once again cause thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain in parts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:08 IST
Light rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall triggered by Western Disturbance was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan, the weather office said on Friday.

Kotputli received the highest rainfall of 40 mm in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning while Jaipur and Ganganagar received 23.3 mm. Due to the effect of the Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorm in the districts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions. The effect of this disturbance is likely to end on April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on April 1 and 2.

An official of the department said another fresh Western Disturbance is expected to become active on April 3, which may once again cause thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain in parts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

