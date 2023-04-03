Left Menu

Statiq wins order from HPCL for 500 EV chargers in 12 states

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 18:35 IST
EV charging network provider Statiq on Monday said it has won a contract from public sector oil marketing firm HPCL for setting up over 500 EV chargers across 12 states.

Under the contract, the firm will install over 500 chargers, for all types of electric vehicles including two and four-wheelers, at HPCL's outlets spread across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the company said in a statement. Of the total 500 chargers, over 400 chargers will be of 3.3 kw capacity each while a few more than a hundred chargers will be of 7.7 kw capacity each, it stated.

''With HPCL undertaking a major and country-wide exercise in terms of setting up EV charging stations at their petrol pumps, we have won this tender and become a part of their EV infrastructure building up journey," said Aman Rehman, head of government relations at Statiq.

Statiq last year had installed nearly 200 chargers – some 130 chargers of 3.3 kw and 75 chargers of 7.7 kw capacity – at HPCL's outlets in cities such as Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun and Varanasi.

