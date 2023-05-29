Gehlot lays foundation stone of reconstruction of new Rajasthan House in Delhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new Rajasthan house on Prithviraj Road here.

Gehlot said the reconstruction of the historical Rajasthan House has been his government's priority so that the guests coming to national capital from the state can get good facilities.

The reconstruction of the state guest house will incorporate the artistic architectural style that represents the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, a statement said.

Gehlot said his government is strengthening historical and important buildings such as Circuit Houses and Dak Bungalows including those in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he believes the democracy becomes strong if it is practised according to the Constitution.

He said his government made budget allocations in such a way that it bridges the gap between the lot of poor and rich.

Relief is being provided to people reeling under inflation through 'Mehangai Rahat Camps,' he said.

Gehlot also claimed that his government has set a record in all-round development of the state including in the water, education, roads, and health department.

No other state has a facility that gives free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh as is done under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan House, situated in the Lutyens Zone and spread in an area of 7050 square metres, is the official guest house of the Rajasthan government.

The restructured house will feature two basements, one ground and six upper floors, with provision for parking in the basement.

The main building will include a lobby, cafeteria, waiting area, dining area, fountain, and atrium. The outer walls will showcase Dholpur sandstone cladding.

The first floor will accommodate a conference room, a library, and a gym, while the roof will be used for a terrace garden, party hall, and yoga room.

An official statement said the government is building Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facility Centre for students coming from different parts of Rajasthan to Delhi for preparation of competitive examinations. For this, a sum of Rs 256.91 crore has been approved.

The Bikaner House is also being developed as an internationally recognised art and cultural centre. A budget of Rs 42.89 crore has been sanctioned for the project, which will have an amphitheatre, art gallery, office block, indoor theatre, staff quarters, and security staff quarters.

