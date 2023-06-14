Registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity postponed to June 18 in Karnataka

The registration for the Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity for domestic purposes up to 200 units, that was supposed to start from Thursday has been postponed to June 18, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Energy Department said the registration is set to start from June 18.

It said the beneficiaries must register on Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page for the scheme (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi). The same can be accessed from mobile phones/computers/laptops also. Beneficiaries have to keep their Aadhaar cards, customer account IDs ready for their registration (as mentioned in the electricity bill), the department said. According to the statement, the registration can also be done at 'Bangalore One', 'Grama One', 'Karnataka One' centres or at any electricity office. For further information, contact any electricity office or call 24x7 helpline 1912. ''Gruha Jyothi scheme provides provision for free electricity for every residential household of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 + 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit,'' the statement read. Consumers with consumption more than 200 units have to pay the bill in full, the department said. ''This initiative being inclusive and welfaristic, is first of its kind and would benefit around 2.14 crore households in the state of Karnataka. The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023. The beneficiaries will get a 'zero bill' starting August 1 (for electricity usage in July) if usage is within their entitlement,'' the department explained.

