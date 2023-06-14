Left Menu

Registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity postponed to June 18 in Karnataka

Gruha Jyothi scheme provides provision for free electricity for every residential household of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit, the statement read.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:13 IST
Registration for Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity postponed to June 18 in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

The registration for the Gruha Jyoti scheme to avail free electricity for domestic purposes up to 200 units, that was supposed to start from Thursday has been postponed to June 18, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Energy Department said the registration is set to start from June 18.

It said the beneficiaries must register on Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page for the scheme (https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi). The same can be accessed from mobile phones/computers/laptops also. Beneficiaries have to keep their Aadhaar cards, customer account IDs ready for their registration (as mentioned in the electricity bill), the department said. According to the statement, the registration can also be done at 'Bangalore One', 'Grama One', 'Karnataka One' centres or at any electricity office. For further information, contact any electricity office or call 24x7 helpline 1912. ''Gruha Jyothi scheme provides provision for free electricity for every residential household of Karnataka whose monthly electricity usage is less than the average monthly consumption for the financial year 2022-23 + 10 per cent and within the 200 units limit,'' the statement read. Consumers with consumption more than 200 units have to pay the bill in full, the department said. ''This initiative being inclusive and welfaristic, is first of its kind and would benefit around 2.14 crore households in the state of Karnataka. The scheme is set to be launched on August 1, 2023. The beneficiaries will get a 'zero bill' starting August 1 (for electricity usage in July) if usage is within their entitlement,'' the department explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023