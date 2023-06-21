Left Menu

UN agencies decry humanitarian crisis in Haiti and seek help for hungry families fleeing violence

It also is struggling to recover from heavy floods earlier this month that affected most of the country and killed more than 50 people.McCain met with children at a local primary school where the World Food Program helps feed more than 600 children whose meals are prepared with local crops.Among them is Jules Evanse, an 11-year-old student who told the AP that the free meals have helped him and his family.If I cant find food at home, I know that I will find food at school, he said.

PTI | Jeremie | Updated: 21-06-2023 03:58 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 03:58 IST
UN agencies decry humanitarian crisis in Haiti and seek help for hungry families fleeing violence

The executive directors of two U.N. agencies warned Tuesday that Haiti's humanitarian crisis has reached unprecedented levels amid reports of widespread hunger and gang violence.

Per capita, the number of Haitians facing emergency-level food insecurity is the second highest in the world, with nearly 5 million struggling to eat every day, said Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program. More than 115,000 children younger than 5 also are expected to struggle with malnutrition this year, a 30% surge compared with last year.

"In many ways, Haiti is forgotten," she told The Associated Press while on a three-day trip to the Caribbean country. "It is urgent that we pay attention." Overall, more than 5 million people in the country of more than 11 million need urgent humanitarian support, according to the U.N. agencies.

"Humanitarian needs are even greater today that after the devastating 2010 earthquake, but with far less resources to respond," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director.

Both Russell and McCain met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other officials during their trips to Haiti.

McCain also traveled to the southwest coastal city of Jeremie, which was recently hit by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake that killed at least four people. It also is struggling to recover from heavy floods earlier this month that affected most of the country and killed more than 50 people.

McCain met with children at a local primary school where the World Food Program helps feed more than 600 children whose meals are prepared with local crops.

Among them is Jules Evanse, an 11-year-old student who told the AP that the free meals have helped him and his family.

"If I can't find food at home, I know that I will find food at school," he said. "The food gives me energy to work." Lidy Azor, a nurse and mother of two who fled Port-au-Prince amid relentless gang violence, said the program has helped her save money and feel relieved that her children are being fed.

"It helps us in every way," she said.

Haiti's problems have worsened since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, with gangs now estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince. The violence has led to a spike in starvation, with goods unable to move freely while people are forced to remain in their homes out of fear for their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023