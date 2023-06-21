Firing reported in Manipur on Tuesday night
Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45pm on Tuesday.According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu, an official said.Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.Between 8pm and 930 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan Singda areas. Its speculative fire and not at each other.
- Country:
- India
Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45pm on Tuesday.
According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.
''The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu,'' an official said.
Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area.
''Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km,'' an official added.
Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thangjing
- Geljang & Singda
- Assam Rifles
- Geljan & Singda
- Manipur East
- Sugnu
- Kangchup
ALSO READ
BSF jawan killed in Manipur's Serou area, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army.
Manipur: BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in firing between security forces, insurgents
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army
BSF jawan killed in Manipur, two Assam Rifles personnel injured: Army