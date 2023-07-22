Left Menu

Rome's homeless struggle to stay cool as heatwave grips Italy

In Rome, a middle-aged homeless man called Antonio who sleeps near the city's Trevi Fountain collapsed earlier this week, exhausted by days of relentless heat. "I fainted and woke up in an ambulance," he said, sitting on a stool on the sidewalk as Red Cross volunteers handed him bottles of cold water during an operation to help the city's homeless as the heatwave continues.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-07-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 17:46 IST
Rome's homeless struggle to stay cool as heatwave grips Italy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Soaring temperatures across Italy are taking a heavy toll on the homeless as they struggle to stay cool on the streets during the heatwave. In Rome, a middle-aged homeless man called Antonio who sleeps near the city's Trevi Fountain collapsed earlier this week, exhausted by days of relentless heat.

"I fainted and woke up in an ambulance," he said, sitting on a stool on the sidewalk as Red Cross volunteers handed him bottles of cold water during an operation to help the city's homeless as the heatwave continues. Finding shade and keeping water cold is one of the biggest problems, said Francesco, another homeless man, explaining how he wrapped his water bottle in plastic bags to keep it cooler for longer.

The heatwave, which saw the Italian capital register a record high temperature of 41.8 Celsius (107.24 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, has brought other problems for people sleeping rough or scraping a living by busking or begging. "Lately, the streets have been quite deserted due to the hot days, and I haven't been able to make much money as a street musician," said Wlad, a Russian with a pet white rabbit on his shoulder, as he took a break from playing his guitar in Rome's Via del Corso street.

Forecasters say the sweltering conditions should ease in the coming days. Other southern European countries like Greece and Spain have also been grappling with extreme heat this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023