UP govt promoting digital literacy to create transparent system: Industrial minister Gupta

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 21:12 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@NandiGuptaBJP)
Reiterating the Yogi Adityanath government's resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Friday said the state is constantly promoting digital literacy and awareness to create a quick and transparent system.

The minister noted that it is important to equip the workforce with the necessary skills in the face of rapid technological advancements and cyber threats as he participated in a programme of a phone manufacturing company in Greater Noida.

He also said connecting the last person with the mainstream of development is both a dream and a commitment for ''all of us''.

''Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward on the path of becoming a state with 1 trillion dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh is constantly promoting digital literacy and awareness to create a quick and transparent system,'' Gupta said.

He was speaking at the Cyber Sangini programme organised at Oppo India's factory in Greater Noida. The programme focuses on strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and providing training for women and girls of rural and semi-urban areas in cyber security and digital wellness.

Minister Gupta said, ''The implementation in rural areas on priority basis under the Cyber Sangini programme by Oppo India is in line with our government's policies of inclusive and sustainable development. It is both a dream and a commitment of all of us to connect the last person of the country with the mainstream of development.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

