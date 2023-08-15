India emerges as 'Vishwa-Mitra'; its achievements bringing stability to world: PM Modi

India's achievements in diverse fields are bringing stability to the world and it has emerged as 'Vishwa-Mitra', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech, projecting the country's rising global profile as a major accomplishment of his government. In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 10th consecutive time, Modi said there are no ''ifs or buts'' in the minds of the Indians and the world about India's strength and potential and that the country's developmental approach should keep in mind the global welfare as well. Referring to the changing contours of geopolitics, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the strength of 140 crore Indians is getting reflected in the changing world order.

''With India's participation in the global economy and the global supply chain and with the place that India has earned for itself, I can say with full confidence that the current scenario in India today has brought a guarantee of stability in the world,'' he said. ''There are no 'ifs' or 'buts' now in our minds, or in the minds of my 140 crore family members, or in the mind of the world. There is complete trust. Now the ball is in our court; we should not let the opportunity go,'' he said.

In his nearly 90-minute speech, Modi highlighted India's contribution in tackling various global challenges such as climate change, economic slowdown, adding a ''beam of light'' has risen from India, which the world is seeing as a light for itself.

The prime minister said India today is laying a strong foundation for global welfare and it is ''our collective responsibility to build upon this strong foundation''.

''The global experts are saying that India is unstoppable now,'' he said, adding, ''our national efforts should be aligned with the welfare of the world.'' Modi said India has emerged as the 'Vishwa-Mitra' (friend of the world) and 'Vishwa ka atut sathi' (world's reliable partner) following its contribution in helping the globe deal with the Covid pandemic. He said a new global order and a new geopolitical equation is fast emerging following Covid.

''I firmly believe that just as after the second World War, the world formed a new world order, I can clearly see that a new world order, a new global order, a new geo-political equation is rapidly progressing after corona,'' he said. ''All interpretations of the geo-political equation are changing, definitions are changing. My dear family members, you will take pride that the world is seeing the capabilities of my 140 crore fellow citizens in shaping the changing world. You are standing at a turning point,'' he noted.

The prime minister said the world has seen India's capabilities during Covid when major supply chains were disrupted and when there was pressure on big economies.

''When the world's supply chains were disrupted, when there was pressure on big economies, even at that time, we had said that we have to see the development of the world,'' he said.

''It should be human centric and humane; that is when we will be able to find the right solutions to the problems. And Covid has taught us or has forced us to realize that we cannot do the welfare of the world by leaving human sensibilities,'' he added.

Modi said India is becoming the voice of the Global South today and India's rich heritage is becoming strength for the world.

Delving into the country's economic growth, he said: ''In coming five years, India will be in the top three economies -- this is Modi's guarantee.'' ''Last year at the G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the leaders of developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital India,'' he said. ''Everyone wanted to know its success and I said that whatever India has done, it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata but youths in tier-2 and tier-3 cities are also making contributions in various fields,'' he noted.

The prime minister also talked about how the world is reeling under inflation. ''The world has not yet come out of the adverse impacts of Corona; the war has again created an additional problem. Today the world is facing the crisis of inflation,'' he said. ''Inflation has gripped the economy of the whole world. We also import some goods from around the world. Unfortunately, we have to import at inflated prices. So, this whole world has been gripped by inflation,'' he said.

Modi said India has tried its best to control inflation. He noted that there is a growing desire to know and understand India. ''There is hardly any rating agency in the world which is not praising India,'' he said.

Modi also talked about India's vision for the world in many areas.

''We said 'One Sun, One World, One Grid' in the field of renewable energy. This is a significant statement from us, and today the world is acknowledging it. After COVID-19, we told the world that our approach should be 'One Earth, One Health','' he said. ''We have put forth the concept of 'One World, One Family, One Future' for the G20 summit and are working in that direction,'' he said. Modi said with the world grappling with climate crises, India has shown the way and launched the LifeStyle for Environment -- Mission LiFE initiative. ''We formed the International Solar Alliance in collaboration with the world and many countries are now part of the International Solar Alliance,'' he said. Modi said the G-20 grouping has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development. ''It is certain that India's capabilities and possibilities are set to traverse new heights of belief, and this new belief in abilities and new strengths should be nurtured,'' he said. ''Today, the country has got the opportunity to host the G-20 summit. And the way various G-20 events and programmes have been organised in every corner of India since the past year, they have showcased the abilities of common people to the world.'' he noted.

''These events have introduced the diversity of India. The world is observing India's diversity with amazement, and as a result, the attraction towards India has also increased,'' Modi said.

