EU denounces Kostyantynivka attacks as heinous and barbaric

The European Union on Wednesday denounced as "heinous and barbaric" a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka that killed at least 17 people.

An statement by the EU's diplomatic service said Russia "continues terrorising UKraine's civilian population" and said those behind the attack would be held to account.

