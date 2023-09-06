EU denounces Kostyantynivka attacks as heinous and barbaric
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:42 IST
The European Union on Wednesday denounced as "heinous and barbaric" a Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka that killed at least 17 people.
An statement by the EU's diplomatic service said Russia "continues terrorising UKraine's civilian population" and said those behind the attack would be held to account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
