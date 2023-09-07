Left Menu

REUTERS IMPACT-New US administration would not derail climate tech progress - execs

The progress on climate technology in the United States is unlikely to be threatened even if a new, less climate-focused president, were to win U.S. elections next year, investors and developers told the Reuters IMPACT conference on Thursday. U.S. President Joe Biden's democratic administration last year signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which delivers a support package for clean technology worth $370 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:59 IST
REUTERS IMPACT-New US administration would not derail climate tech progress - execs

The progress on climate technology in the United States is unlikely to be threatened even if a new, less climate-focused president, were to win U.S. elections next year, investors and developers told the Reuters IMPACT conference on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's democratic administration last year signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which delivers a support package for clean technology worth $370 billion. Celine Herweijer, chief sustainability officer at HSBC, said current momentum around climate technology is unlikely to be dampened by any administration change.

"You are seeing super powers grappling to be at the centre of future clean energy supply chains and that’s going to stay," she said at the conference in London. The U.S. faces an election next year and none of the challenging republican candidates, such as Donald Trump, have made climate change an important issue in their campaigns to win the Republican nomination.

Rhea Hamilton, a managing director at General Atlantic's BeyondNetZero team, said there were policies supporting some climate technology, such as carbon capture and storage, even before the current administration. "I see there is such significant momentum in the market coming from the private side that is going to drive this regardless of what happens on the regulatory side," she said.

Christoph Gebald, co CEO and co founder of Climeworks, which is part of a consortium that recently won IRA funding, said its direct air capture technology enjoys bipartisan support. “It caters to several needs, it's an obvious climate solution, it creates jobs and it creates economic value so direct air capture will continue its journey,” he said.

Direct air capture removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it, usually in underground caverns. To view the live broadcast of the Road to COP Stage go to the Reuters IMPACT news page:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023