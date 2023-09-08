Left Menu

IMD issues 'orange' rain alert for MP; intermittent showers continue in state

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, as the state continued to receive intermittent showers for the third day.Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:31 IST
IMD issues 'orange' rain alert for MP; intermittent showers continue in state
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an 'orange' alert for Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, as the state continued to receive intermittent showers for the third day.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over east MP, the weather office said.

The warning is valid till Saturday morning, an IMD official said. "MP, which has been experiencing a wet spell since September 5, is likely to see such activity for two more days. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over south MP which is causing showers. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce after 48 hours, IMD Bhopal Centre Director R Balasubramanian told PTI over the phone.

He said another weather system is expected to originate from the Bay of Bengal, causing a fresh wet spell in the central state from September 13.

Meanwhile, large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent showers accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.

MP has received 16 per cent less than average rainfall since June 1.

West and east MP have received 19 per cent and 11 per cent less than average rainfall, respectively, till Friday (September 8), another IMD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023