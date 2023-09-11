Heat wave in Kashmir to persist next week: IMD

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:29 IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the heat wave in Kashmir valley will continue over the next week and advised people, especially the elderly and children, to take a lot of fluids.

Kashmir is currently reeling from a record-breaking heat wave with Srinagar city experiencing the hottest September day in 18 years on Sunday.

The IMD has forecast hot and dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union territories over the next week.

“Since the past three to four days, Kashmir valley is experiencing a heat wave to severe heat wave. Same weather is likely to prevail for a week. People especially elderly and children are advised to drink lots of water and keep themselves hydrated,” the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said in a post on X.

“Climatologically also, September receives least rainfall in the year, although exceptions are there e.g. September 2014,” the IMD said in reference to the devastating floods nine years ago that hit the valley.

According to the IMD data, Srinagar on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees above normal.

This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city in September since 2005.

While the mercury soared to 33.4 degrees Celsius on September 6, 2005, the highest day temperature or 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on 18 September 1934.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 24 degrees Celsius, which was 4.9 degrees above normal and the hottest day at the tourist resort since 27 September 2009.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above normal and the hottest September day since 2019.

