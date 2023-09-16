Left Menu

Income Tax department raids Noida premises of real estate firm

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:02 IST
The Income Tax department on Saturday searched premises linked a real estate developer in Noida and Greater Noida over suspected tax evasion, officials said.

''The searches were carried out by sleuths of the North Western Region of the department on the premises of Orris Group and its linked companies," an official said.

Searches on the group's premises in Noida and Greater Noida and in Gurugram were also carried out on Friday over suspected tax evasion, the official added.

The Income Tax department has carried out raids at multiple locations belonging to different builders in Delhi-NCR over the last two days, according to officials.

Among others, the Orris Group was allotted land for group housing project -- Green Bay Golf Village -- in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway Authority in 2011, a local official said.

However, by February 28 this year, the group had pending dues worth Rs 761.99 crore towards the Yamuna Expressway Authority and was its biggest defaulter in group housing category, he said.

In June 2018, the real estate group had landed in controversy with the Noida Police lodging an FIR against its Greenbay Infrastructure company for cheating and forgery of documents after Yamuna Expressway Authority flagged the offences in its audit.

Three months later the group's chairman Vijay Gupta, among others, was also booked by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing in a case linked to the same project, according to the FIR, seen by PTI.

