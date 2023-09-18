Left Menu

Spanish firm to set up ethanol plant, concrete sleeper factory in North Bengal: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:10 IST
Spanish building materials manufacturer Travipos SA will set up an ethanol plant in West Bengal's Siliguri and a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant in New Jalpaiguri, a senior official said on Monday.

The firm will invest Rs 150 crore for the ethanol company and another Rs 100 crore for the concrete sleeper manufacturing plant, the official added.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and principal secretary of the industries department and other business leaders visited the factory premises in Spain's Constanti recently, he added.

''The group (Travipos) is setting up an ethanol plant of 2 lakh-litre daily capacity in Siliguri at an investment of Rs 150 crore. It is also setting up a modern concrete sleeper manufacturing plant at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore,'' he said.

Dwivedi and other officials are part of the delegation led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a 12-day official trip to Spain and Dubai.

The state-of-the-art factory, in partnership with Spanish Firm Comsa, produces over 4,50,00 sleepers per month and is the major supplier of sleepers to Spanish Railways.

