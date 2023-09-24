Diabetes linked to early puberty onset in both girls, boys: Study

Research has discovered diabetes has been linked to early puberty onset in both girls and boys. According to a study presented at the 61st Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting in The Hague, puberty has advanced in both girls and boys with type 1 diabetes during the last two decades.

Furthermore, longer diabetes duration, greater waistlines, and lower blood sugar levels were connected to puberty development occurring earlier. Type 1 diabetes is the most prevalent kind among youngsters. Hormonal changes brought on by puberty may affect how diabetes patients' metabolisms are regulated. For instance, the body may become more insulin resistant, which would increase blood sugar levels. In recent years, numerous studies have discovered earlier puberty onset globally, particularly in healthy girls. On the other hand, diabetes has been connected to a postponement of childhood pubertal onset.

Researchers from Germany examined data from the German DPV registry on the onset of puberty and pubic hair development of 65,518 children aged 6 to 18 years who were all diagnosed with type 1 diabetes between 2000 and 2021.

They discovered that over the last two decades, both girls and boys have reached puberty six months earlier than before. This outcome was more pronounced in children who had diabetes for a longer period of time, were overweight, or had lower blood sugar levels. “While the findings for girls align with previous research, our study is groundbreaking in revealing a similar trend in boys with type 1 diabetes for the first time,” said lead researcher Dr Felix Reschke from the Children’s Hospital Auf Der Bult in Hanover.

“As a result, we now anticipate that the average onset of puberty in boys with diabetes will occur just before the age of 12 (11.98 years).” He added, “Our study demonstrates that children with diabetes are also experiencing this trend towards earlier puberty, which is already known in healthy girls, but not evident in boys yet. It's also important to note that previous research indicated that type 1 diabetes may lead to delayed pubertal onset, thus our study provides new insights into the complex relationship between type 1 diabetes and puberty onset.”

Many factors that alter puberty in children, such as healthy girls, have been associated with early puberty. However, early puberty often does not have an obvious cause. “Our research not only sheds light on the evolving landscape of puberty timing in children with type 1 diabetes but also underscores the intricate interplay between metabolic factors, hormones, and environmental influences,” said Dr Reschke. “Further investigations are warranted to explore these dynamics comprehensively and inform targeted interventions for this vulnerable population.”

