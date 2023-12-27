Cabinet approves widening of 135-km stretch of Khowai-Harina road in Tripura

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for widening of the 135-km stretch of Khowai-Harina road in Tripura, according to an official statement.

The project involves investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore (JPY 23,129 million), the statement said.

The loan assistance will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme, it added.

The project is envisaged to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8.

''The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for improvement and widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina) of NH-208, covering a total length of 134.913 kms in Tripura,'' the statement said.

The statement noted that development of the project stretch of NH-208 would not only improve Interstate connectivity between Assam and Tripura via NH-208A but also reduce the transit time and provide safer connectivity for the travellers.

The project stretch also passes very close to the Bangladesh border and it would improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai Border Check Post, it said.

The statement said land border trade would also potentially grow with the improvement in road Network in the region through development of the project road.

The construction period for the project will be 2 years which includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for 5 years (in the case of flexible pavement)/ 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after completion of construction.

