Left Menu

Arunachal's Bugun Community Reserve, home to endangered species

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 11:34 IST
Arunachal's Bugun Community Reserve, home to endangered species
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at the Republic Day parade here showcased its Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a 17 square kilometre biodiversity hotspot.

The reserve was created in 2017 to protect bio-diversity in the region.

It is home to critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla (Liocichlabugunorum), which is named after the tribe.

It is also home to endangered species such as the red panda (ailurusfulgens) and many other varieties of flora and fauna.

In the tractor portion, the new species of bird called Bugun Liocichla and other birds from the reserve in natural vegetation is depicted.

The trailer portion is led by the Bugun folk dance, visiting tourists while adventure sports is depicted in the rear portion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024