Met Dept forecasts heatwave conditions in south Bengal till April 5

Southern districts of West Bengal are likely to experience heatwave conditions till April 5, the Met Department said on Monday. Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail from April 3-5 in the districts of Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, West Midnapore and Jhargram, it said.

Due to the prevailing dry westerly winds over the region, such conditions are "very likely to occur over the districts of south Bengal", the weather office said in a bulletin.

The maximum day temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in south Bengal during the next three days, it said.

The bulletin added that the maximum temperatures are going to be above normal by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius over the western districts from April 3-5.

