Cyclonic Storm Remal Hits West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts

The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday evening with wind speeds of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph. The landfall process, beginning around 8.30 pm, is expected to last about four hours, affecting areas including Sagar Island and Khepupara.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:55 IST
The landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced on Sunday evening between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, the Met office said.

The landfall process of Remal, with its centre about 30 km from the coastline at 8.30pm, will continue for about four hours, it said.

''The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' commenced over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara close to the southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country,'' the Met said.

Gale wind speed reaching 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, was prevailing along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts and north Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue for the next six hours and decrease thereafter, the Met added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

