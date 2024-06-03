Odisha Heatwave Claims 20 Lives in Three Days

Odisha is grappling with an intense heatwave, leading to the death of 20 individuals in just three days, according to an official statement. The state's struggle against severe weather conditions has manifested in 99 suspected sunstroke deaths since Friday.

After thorough post-mortems and inquiries, authorities confirmed 20 of these as caused by sunstrokes. The rest remain under investigation. Concurrently, 42 prior cases of suspected sunstroke deaths resulted in six confirmed cases and six attributed to other causes.

The affected regions include Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Sundergarh, and Balasore. Measures are being taken as Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu led a review meeting with district collectors. District administrations are advised to implement heatwave precautions and ensure timely post-mortem examinations for ex-gratia sanctioning.

