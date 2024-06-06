Left Menu

SpaceX's Mega Starship Achieves Milestone in Latest Test Flight

SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launched successfully from Texas on its fourth test flight, aiming to reach the moon and Mars. The 400-foot rocket was unmanned and managed to avoid explosions this time. Efforts to control the descent continue, with NASA and Elon Musk envisioning future moon and Mars missions.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:29 IST
SpaceX's Mega Starship Achieves Milestone in Latest Test Flight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launched from Texas, marking the fourth test flight for the spacecraft that both NASA and Elon Musk hope will eventually transport humanity to the moon and Mars.

The towering rocket, standing nearly 400 feet tall, soared above the Gulf of Mexico and aimed for a half-orbit with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Notably, this flight aimed to avoid past mishaps by controlling the descents more effectively.

Previous flights ended in explosions, but SpaceX had made significant upgrades. The Federal Aviation Administration approved this demo, confirming all safety protocols were met. While nothing was recovered from this flight, it sets the stage for future missions. Musk envisions Starship as key to building a Martian city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024