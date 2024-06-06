SpaceX's Mega Starship Achieves Milestone in Latest Test Flight
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launched successfully from Texas on its fourth test flight, aiming to reach the moon and Mars. The 400-foot rocket was unmanned and managed to avoid explosions this time. Efforts to control the descent continue, with NASA and Elon Musk envisioning future moon and Mars missions.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launched from Texas, marking the fourth test flight for the spacecraft that both NASA and Elon Musk hope will eventually transport humanity to the moon and Mars.
The towering rocket, standing nearly 400 feet tall, soared above the Gulf of Mexico and aimed for a half-orbit with a splashdown in the Indian Ocean. Notably, this flight aimed to avoid past mishaps by controlling the descents more effectively.
Previous flights ended in explosions, but SpaceX had made significant upgrades. The Federal Aviation Administration approved this demo, confirming all safety protocols were met. While nothing was recovered from this flight, it sets the stage for future missions. Musk envisions Starship as key to building a Martian city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
