Left Menu

Blazing Inferno: Miami Apartment Fire and Shooting Incident

A massive fire broke out at a Miami apartment complex, prompting a rapid response from firefighters and police. Authorities discovered a man with gunshot wounds at the scene, who is now in critical condition. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. Residents were evacuated and provided with aid.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:04 IST
Blazing Inferno: Miami Apartment Fire and Shooting Incident
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers promptly arrived at the building, situated just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, after receiving emergency calls around 8:15 a.m. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed during a news conference that officers began rescuing residents from the building's balconies.

Shockingly, first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. Officials are actively investigating the shooting and have released limited details at this time.

Mayor Suarez reported that two firefighters were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion but are in stable condition. Miami police assured that this was an 'isolated incident,' with no active gunman at large.

Despite firefighting efforts involving two ladder trucks pouring water and foam, flames and large plumes of smoke continued to emanate from the building. Several hours into the incident, smoke spread across Interstate 95 and much of downtown Miami.

The Temple Court apartment complex, which consists of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River, mainly houses elderly residents. Evacuated individuals were relocated to a staging area where they received food and essential medications.

It remains unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the fire itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024