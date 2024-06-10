Blazing Inferno: Miami Apartment Fire and Shooting Incident

A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.

Firefighters and police officers promptly arrived at the building, situated just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, after receiving emergency calls around 8:15 a.m. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed during a news conference that officers began rescuing residents from the building's balconies.

Shockingly, first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. Officials are actively investigating the shooting and have released limited details at this time.

Mayor Suarez reported that two firefighters were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion but are in stable condition. Miami police assured that this was an 'isolated incident,' with no active gunman at large.

Despite firefighting efforts involving two ladder trucks pouring water and foam, flames and large plumes of smoke continued to emanate from the building. Several hours into the incident, smoke spread across Interstate 95 and much of downtown Miami.

The Temple Court apartment complex, which consists of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River, mainly houses elderly residents. Evacuated individuals were relocated to a staging area where they received food and essential medications.

It remains unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the fire itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)