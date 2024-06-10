Blazing Inferno: Miami Apartment Fire and Shooting Incident
A massive fire broke out at a Miami apartment complex, prompting a rapid response from firefighters and police. Authorities discovered a man with gunshot wounds at the scene, who is now in critical condition. Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. Residents were evacuated and provided with aid.
- Country:
- United States
A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.
Firefighters and police officers promptly arrived at the building, situated just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, after receiving emergency calls around 8:15 a.m. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed during a news conference that officers began rescuing residents from the building's balconies.
Shockingly, first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. Officials are actively investigating the shooting and have released limited details at this time.
Mayor Suarez reported that two firefighters were hospitalized due to heat exhaustion but are in stable condition. Miami police assured that this was an 'isolated incident,' with no active gunman at large.
Despite firefighting efforts involving two ladder trucks pouring water and foam, flames and large plumes of smoke continued to emanate from the building. Several hours into the incident, smoke spread across Interstate 95 and much of downtown Miami.
The Temple Court apartment complex, which consists of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River, mainly houses elderly residents. Evacuated individuals were relocated to a staging area where they received food and essential medications.
It remains unclear whether anyone sustained injuries in the fire itself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Caledonia's Path to Peace: Ending State of Emergency
Custodial Death Sparks Violent Mob Attack on Channagiri Police Station
Two doctors from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital arrested in case of car accident involving juvenile: Police.
Pakistan: Police implicates Shah Mahmood Qureshi in eight more cases
Pune car crash: Juvenile's blood sample was thrown into dustbin, another person's sample replaced with it, say police.