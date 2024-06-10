Mumbai Drenched: Monsoon Arrives Early with Heavy Rains

Mumbai was drenched in heavy monsoon rains on Monday evening, with officials reporting a total of 50 millimeters of rain over a 24-hour period that ended in the morning.

Despite the downpour, there were no major incidents of water-logging, although traffic delays and late-running suburban trains were noted, according to officials.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data indicated specific areas such as Wadala, Chembur, and Bandra recorded significant rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers for the city on Monday.

