Left Menu

Mumbai Drenched: Monsoon Arrives Early with Heavy Rains

Mumbai experienced heavy monsoon rains after 7 pm on Monday, totaling 50 mm in 24 hours. Various areas reported significant rainfall, causing traffic delays and disrupted train services. Despite predictions of thunderstorms, there were no major incidents of water-logging recorded. Temperatures saw a notable drop, offering relief from heat.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:12 IST
Mumbai Drenched: Monsoon Arrives Early with Heavy Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was drenched in heavy monsoon rains on Monday evening, with officials reporting a total of 50 millimeters of rain over a 24-hour period that ended in the morning.

Despite the downpour, there were no major incidents of water-logging, although traffic delays and late-running suburban trains were noted, according to officials.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data indicated specific areas such as Wadala, Chembur, and Bandra recorded significant rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers for the city on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024