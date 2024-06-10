Mumbai Drenched: Monsoon Arrives Early with Heavy Rains
Mumbai experienced heavy monsoon rains after 7 pm on Monday, totaling 50 mm in 24 hours. Various areas reported significant rainfall, causing traffic delays and disrupted train services. Despite predictions of thunderstorms, there were no major incidents of water-logging recorded. Temperatures saw a notable drop, offering relief from heat.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai was drenched in heavy monsoon rains on Monday evening, with officials reporting a total of 50 millimeters of rain over a 24-hour period that ended in the morning.
Despite the downpour, there were no major incidents of water-logging, although traffic delays and late-running suburban trains were noted, according to officials.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data indicated specific areas such as Wadala, Chembur, and Bandra recorded significant rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy showers for the city on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
18 dead after tornadoes hit central US; millions face severe weather threats
Human trafficking and cyber fraud case: NIA, state police conduct joint raids, 5 held
Taxi Blaze Near Uttam Nagar Disrupts Traffic
NIA conducts raids across states; 5 held for human trafficking, cyber fraud
Cyclone Remal Aftermath: Assam Faces Severe Weather Woes