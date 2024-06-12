Haryana Declares Municipal Waste Emergency in Gurugram
The Haryana government has declared a municipal solid waste emergency in Gurugram due to alarming levels of untreated waste affecting the environment and public health. The SWEEP initiative aims to revamp waste management across the city, featuring a three-tier system and comprehensive measures for handling various waste types.
The Haryana government, led by Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, announced a municipal solid waste emergency in Gurugram on Wednesday, citing dangerously high levels of untreated waste affecting both the environment and public health. The declaration was made under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Under the newly launched SWEEP (Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme), a high-level committee aims to overhaul the city's waste management system. This committee includes top officials such as the divisional commissioner and the deputy commissioner, among others. The initiative plans to deploy a three-tier system for waste collection, segregation, transportation, processing, and disposal in all 35 wards of Gurugram and GMDA areas.
Additional measures include the establishment of a 24x7 control room with a dedicated helpline for active monitoring, a GIS-based map for waste tracking, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism. This move aligns with the Supreme Court's directive highlighting the fundamental right to a clean environment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
