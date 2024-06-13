Blistering Heat Wave Scorches Haryana and Punjab

Heat wave conditions sweeping Haryana and Punjab continue unabated, as Faridabad reaches a sizzling 46.8 degrees Celsius, officials report.

Chandigarh, the common capital, also endured blistering heat at 44.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department. Rohtak and Sirsa saw respective highs of 46.5 and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar sweltered at 45.6 degrees Celsius, with Mahendragarh hitting 45 degrees Celsius. Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal followed closely with maximums of 45.8, 45.3, and 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Elsewhere, Nuh, Kurukshetra, and Panchkula faced intense temperatures of 45.8, 44.8, and 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Neighbouring Punjab saw Bathinda at a peak of 44 degrees Celsius, with the Bathinda airport area reaching an extreme 47 degrees Celsius. Pathankot suffered at 46.1 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Other cities such as Patiala, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Mohali also sizzled with respective highs of 45.6, 45.1, 44.7, 44.3, and 44.5 degrees Celsius.

