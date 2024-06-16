Left Menu

BJP MP Hemant Sawra Prioritizes Dahanu-Nashik Rail Project

New BJP MP Hemant Sawra announced that reviving the Dahanu-Nashik rail link project will be his top priority. He plans to address various issues in his constituency, including healthcare and unemployment, and expedite infrastructural projects like the Vadhavan port and Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:21 IST
Newly elected BJP MP Hemant Sawra emphasized on Sunday that reviving the Dahanu-Nashik rail link project will be his primary focus during his tenure. Speaking to PTI, Sawra affirmed his commitment to reviewing both ongoing and pending projects in his Palghar constituency.

Sawra aims to advocate for the immediate consideration of the Dahanu-Nashik rail link project in the upcoming parliamentary session. This proposed railway link is expected to span approximately 167 kilometers between Dahanu Road and Nashik Road stations, enhancing connectivity to the interior regions of Thane district.

Additionally, Sawra intends to systematically tackle issues such as healthcare, malnutrition, migration, and unemployment in the district, which has a significant tribal population. He also pledged to overcome land acquisition hurdles to fast-track key infrastructural initiatives, including the Vadhavan port and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

