Left Menu

Discovery of New Snake Eel Species: Ophichthus Suryai

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India's Gopalpur regional centre have discovered a new species of snake eel named 'Ophichthus Suryai' in Odisha. The species has been confirmed through DNA tests and distinguished by unique characteristics. It is named to honor Surya Kumar Mohanty, former state fishery department director.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:11 IST
Discovery of New Snake Eel Species: Ophichthus Suryai
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India's (ZSI) regional centre at Gopalpur in Odisha have identified a new species of snake eel from various estuarine ecosystems in the state, officials confirmed.

The newly discovered species, Ophichthus Suryai, is named in honor of Surya Kumar Mohanty, a former joint director of the state fishery department. The discovery is based on the collection of at least six specimens from different locations in Odisha, including Subarnarekha river at Talasara, Paradip in Jagatsinghpur, and Bahuda river near Sunapur in Ganjam district.

Senior scientist Anil Mohapatra from the Estuarine Biology Regional Centre (EBRC) led the in-depth studies and various tests, including DNA analysis at the ZSI's laboratory, which confirmed Ophichthus Suryai as a distinct species. This discovery has been detailed in the Bulletin of Marine Science, an international journal. Mohapatra, along with co-authors Rajesh Kumar Behera, Subhendu Kumar Mishra, and Smrutirekha Acharya, outlined the unique features that set this species apart from its closely related congeners, including its dorsal fin origin, vertebral count, and teeth patterns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024