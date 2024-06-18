Tropical Cyclone to Batter Gulf Coast with Heavy Rains and Storm Surge

Potential Tropical Cyclone One Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL012024

400 PM CDT Mon Jun 17 2024 ...LOW PRESSURE AREA OVER THE Bay of Campeche EXPECTED TO BRING

HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT TO PARTS OF THE WESTERN GULF COAST... ...TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE COAST OF TEXAS AND

NORTHEASTERN Mexico... SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION

---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...20.3N 93.2W

ABOUT 380 MI...615 KM SE OF LA PESCA Mexico ABOUT 470 MI...755 KM SE OF BROWNSVILLE TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNW OR 345 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1001 MB...29.56 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS

-------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande

to Boca de Catan. Interests elsewhere along the coasts of Texas and northeastern

Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings may be required tonight and on Tuesday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... • The Texas coast from Port O'Connor southward to the mouth of the

Rio Grande • The northeastern coast of Mexico south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please

monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area

outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ----------------------

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 20.3 North, longitude 93.2 West. The system is moving toward the

north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday. A turn toward the

west-northwest is expected Tuesday night or Wednesday, and system is likely to approach the western Gulf coast late Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible, and the disturbance is

forecast to become a tropical storm by Wednesday. • Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. • Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent. The disturbance is quite large with tropical-storm-force winds

extending outward up to 290 miles (465 km) to the northeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

---------------------- Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone One can be found in the

Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1 and WMO header WTNT41 KNHC.

RAINFALL: Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches across northeast Mexico

into South Texas, with maximum totals of 15 inches possible. This rainfall will likely produce flash and urban flooding along with

new and renewed river flooding. Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across northeast Mexico.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall and flash flooding associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One, please see the

National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk

graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?ero STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and

the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Sargent, TX to Sabine Pass, TX...2-4 ft Galveston Bay...2-4 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande, TX to Sargent, TX...1-3 ft Sabine Pass, TX to Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, LA...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle,

and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office. For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge

inundation, please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?peakSurge. In Mexico, minor coastal flooding is possible north of where the

center of the disturbance crosses the coast in areas of onshore winds.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Wednesday.

NEXT ADVISORY -------------

Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)