Rajasthan Scorches: Temperatures Soar as Heatwave Grips State

Rajasthan faces relentless heat as Ganganagar hits 46.2°C, the highest in the state. While eastern regions saw light rain, western areas remained dry, enduring severe heatwaves. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts continuing high temperatures and heatwaves. Strong winds up to 40 km/h are expected in some regions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Rajasthan continues to reel under a crippling heatwave as Ganganagar recorded the state's highest temperature at 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the meteorological centre.

While light rain fell in parts of eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the western region remained dry. Severe heatwaves were recorded in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions, alongside warm nights in Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bikaner divisions.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a heatwave warning for many areas of the state in the ensuing days. Strong surface winds, gusting between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected to sweep through some regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

