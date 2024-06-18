Rent Surge: Housing Rental Prices Increase Across Top Indian Cities

Average monthly rent for residential properties has seen a 2-4% increase so far this quarter compared to the January-March period across seven major Indian cities, according to data from real estate consultant Anarock.

Anarock reported that the growth in housing rent across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru has slowed down due to an increase in housing supply. The analysis is based on average rent for a 2-BHK flat of 1,000 square feet.

In Q2 (April-June) 2024, residential rental prices in these key markets saw a 2-4% rise over the previous quarter, following a 4-9% quarterly increase in Q1 2024 against Q4 2023, according to the report.

