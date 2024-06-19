Catastrophic Wildfires Ignite Panic in Southern New Mexico Village

Thousands of southern New Mexico residents fled a mountainous village as wind-driven wildfires ravaged homes and buildings, killing at least one person. The state's governor declared a state of emergency, deploying National Guard troops to manage the crisis.

Residents recounted harrowing evacuations, describing the scene as apocalyptic, with flames and sparks engulfing the sky. Christy Hood, a local real estate agent, said the evacuation order came so quickly that her family barely had time to escape.

Officials confirmed more than 500 structures were either destroyed or damaged, and with winds expected to pose ongoing challenges, the situation remains dire. Resources have been mobilized, but the recovery process is only just beginning.

