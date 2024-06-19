Left Menu

Catastrophic Wildfires Ignite Panic in Southern New Mexico Village

Thousands of residents in southern New Mexico fled as wildfires engulfed a mountainous village, killing at least one person. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a state of emergency, deploying National Guard troops to the area. The fires have consumed over 31 square miles, with authorities struggling to manage the disaster.

19-06-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

Thousands of southern New Mexico residents fled a mountainous village as wind-driven wildfires ravaged homes and buildings, killing at least one person. The state's governor declared a state of emergency, deploying National Guard troops to manage the crisis.

Residents recounted harrowing evacuations, describing the scene as apocalyptic, with flames and sparks engulfing the sky. Christy Hood, a local real estate agent, said the evacuation order came so quickly that her family barely had time to escape.

Officials confirmed more than 500 structures were either destroyed or damaged, and with winds expected to pose ongoing challenges, the situation remains dire. Resources have been mobilized, but the recovery process is only just beginning.

