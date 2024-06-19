Karnataka Deputy CM Hints at Possible Water Tariff Increase Amid Financial Strain

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday suggested that residents of Bengaluru might soon face higher monthly water charges. The Deputy CM underscored the financial challenges confronting the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which has been unable to undertake new projects due to ongoing losses.

Shivakumar, also the Minister for Bengaluru development, pointed out that the BWSSB has been loss-making for a significant period as it struggled with increasing operational costs. Last week, the state government imposed a sales tax hike on fuel, causing a rise in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 and Rs 3.5 per litre, respectively.

During a media interaction, the Deputy CM explained, 'The water tariff in Bengaluru has not seen an increase in the last ten years, which has compounded the financial woes of BWSSB. With no banks willing to finance our initiatives, we are exploring all possible measures to rectify the situation, including a tariff hike.'

Shivakumar emphasized the need for financial autonomy for BWSSB, pointing out that both the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the World Bank have noted the politicization of water tariff issues. He reiterated the goal of ensuring the board's financial independence to sustain and expand the city's water supply projects.

