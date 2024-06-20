Tragic Roof Collapse in Faridpur: One Dead, Multiple Injured

A severe rainstorm led to a tragic roof collapse in the Faridpur area, leaving one person dead and five others injured, police confirmed on Thursday.

Circle Officer Gaurav Singh stated the incident took place on Wednesday night in Bhagwanpur Phulwa village. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Jaipal, succumbed to his injuries while five of his family members were wounded.

In a separate incident within the same village, four people sustained injuries after another roof collapse caused by heavy rainfall, according to officials.

