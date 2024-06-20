Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse in Faridpur: One Dead, Multiple Injured

A severe rainstorm led to a tragic roof collapse in Faridpur, resulting in the death of Jaipal, 42, and injuring five family members, as reported by Circle Officer Gaurav Singh. Another similar incident in the same village injured four additional individuals.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:21 IST
Tragic Roof Collapse in Faridpur: One Dead, Multiple Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A severe rainstorm led to a tragic roof collapse in the Faridpur area, leaving one person dead and five others injured, police confirmed on Thursday.

Circle Officer Gaurav Singh stated the incident took place on Wednesday night in Bhagwanpur Phulwa village. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Jaipal, succumbed to his injuries while five of his family members were wounded.

In a separate incident within the same village, four people sustained injuries after another roof collapse caused by heavy rainfall, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024