Maritime Incident Near Yemen Sparks Investigation

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident 246 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Nishtun. Authorities are currently investigating the situation.
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Monday it has received a report of an incident 246 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Nishtun.
UKMTO added that authorities are investigating the incident.
