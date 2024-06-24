Delhi Mayor Takes Action on Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has taken proactive measures to prevent waterlogging this monsoon by instructing officials to inspect their zones and clean drains urgently.

She also emphasized the deployment of additional pumps in waterlogging-prone areas during a meeting with newly-appointed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials.

The mayor highlighted the need for special arrangements to remove illegal debris and ensure timely garbage collection, stressing the importance of ground inspections.

