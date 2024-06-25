Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024: Honoring Water Sustainability Heroes
Electrosteel Castings Ltd hosted the second edition of the Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024, honoring individuals and organizations for remarkable contributions to water sustainability. The event saw notable attendance and highlighted innovative solutions and tireless advocacy for water conservation, with winners selected from over 50 nominations.
The city of Kolkata in West Bengal witnessed a glittering event as Electrosteel Castings Ltd hosted the second edition of the Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024. This award ceremony honors individuals and organizations that have shown exceptional commitment to water sustainability and conservation.
The event's Chief Guest was Mr. G Asok Kumar, the Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and it saw the presence of several notable figures, including 'Pani Ke Pehredar' Padmashri Uma Shankar Pandey and renowned painter Subhaprasanna Bhattacharjee.
Winners such as Mr. Rajendra Khawas, Mr. Somnath Darjee, and the Tagore Society for Rural Development were recognized for their impactful contributions. The evening included a stimulating discussion on water sustainability and concluded with a mesmerising dance performance and a soul-stirring tabla recital.
