Woman Killed in Munnar Landslide Due to Heavy Rains

A 42-year-old woman lost her life when her house in Munnar, a tourist town in Kerala, collapsed following a landslide attributed to heavy rains on Tuesday.

Authorities identified the deceased as Mala, wife of Kumar. The tragic incident occurred in Mahatma Gandhi Colony under the jurisdiction of the Munnar police station. Reports indicated that soil and boulders from a hill collapsed onto the tin roof of Mala's residence.

Though emergency services swiftly pulled her from the debris and transported her to a local hospital, efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

The district has suffered from continuous heavy rains since Monday, intensifying the risks of landslides and flooding. Consequently, the district administration announced a ban on night travel across Idukki.

Collector Sheeba George urged residents to exercise heightened caution, particularly those residing near the Muthirapuzhayar river. Citing flood concerns, she noted that a shutter of the Ramaswamy Aiyar Headworks dam had been raised by 10 cm.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department forecasted further adverse weather, including thunderstorms and wind speeds up to 40 kmph, for districts such as Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta in the imminent hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)