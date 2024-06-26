Australia-India Space Collaboration Takes Off: $18M Partnership Forged

Australia and India have entered a significant phase in their strategic partnership, focusing on space exploration. Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, highlighted this collaboration during the India Space Congress 2024 in New Delhi.

Space Machines, an Australian enterprise, has signed an $18 million agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This venture will see the deployment of a satellite inspection and observation payload aboard ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in 2026, marking Australia's largest satellite launch to date.

Rajat Kulshrestha, co-founder of Space Machines, emphasized the significance of this collaboration. Green noted India's elite group status, alongside the US, UK, and Japan, as a top-tier strategic partner. He remarked on the unique advantages offered by Australia's vast territory and clear skies, facilitating space missions, and tracking stations.

