Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Injures Six Amid Heavy Rains

Six individuals were injured when a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell onto cars during heavy rains. Rescue operations are ongoing to ensure no one remains trapped. The roof sheet and support beams collapsed, damaging vehicles in the pick-up and drop area. Injured persons are hospitalized.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:29 IST
Six people were injured after a portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto parked cars amid a deluge of heavy rains early Friday, officials from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported.

Rescue teams are currently conducting search operations to ensure no individuals remain trapped within the damaged vehicles, DFS officials confirmed.

In addition to the roof sheet, supporting beams also gave way, causing significant damage to several cars parked in the pick-up and drop-off area, according to DFS statements.

Emergency services transported the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

One individual was extricated from a vehicle after an iron beam fell on it, officials added. Three fire-tenders were dispatched to the scene following an emergency call received by DFS around 5:30 a.m.

