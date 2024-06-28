Left Menu

Qatar Unveils Smaisma Project as New Urban Landmark

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has launched the Smaisma Project, managed by Qatari Diar Real Estate. Set to span eight million square metres and include unique tourist attractions, the initiative aims to bolster investment opportunities and contribute to Qatar's economic, social, and environmental goals in line with the national vision for 2030.

His Excellency the Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, today unveiled the Smaisma Project, a major urban development initiative by the Ministry of Municipality, managed by Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company. The project aims to add a new urban landmark to Qatar's coastline, enhancing the country's array of unique tourist destinations.

During the launch event, His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Municipality, highlighted the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving Qatar's growth. Emphasizing the strides towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, he stated, 'As we continue on our path, we are creating a more prosperous and stable future for the coming generations, in economic, social, and environmental terms. We aim to enrich the tourism sector with more projects that meet its vital needs.'

Eng. Ali bin Mohamed Al-Ali, CEO of Qatari Diar, expressed pride in managing the project. 'This initiative marks a new chapter in Qatar's success story, aligning with the country's ongoing economic growth. The Qatari real estate market, valued at USD 485 billion in 2024, is a prime destination for foreign investments, second only to the energy sector,' he noted.

