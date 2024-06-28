Left Menu

Delhi Experiences Highest June Rainfall in 88 Years

Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest for a single day in June since 1936, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office forecast more heavy rain over the weekend, highlighting the significant impact of large-scale monsoonal synoptic weather systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:11 IST
Delhi witnessed its highest June rainfall in 88 years, recording 228.1 mm on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This surpasses the monthly average of 74.1 mm and marks a historic meteorological event.

The IMD attributed this unprecedented downpour to a stronger monsoon current, aided by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and enhanced wind speeds across the Arabian Sea. These conditions led to intense thunderstorms in the early hours of June 28, pouring nearly one-third of the season's total expected rainfall in just one day.

Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend, prompting the IMD to issue an 'orange' alert, signifying the need for preparedness among Delhi's residents.

