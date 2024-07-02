Blaze Erupts in East Kolkata Motor Oil Factory

A significant fire erupted on Tuesday morning at a motor oil factory in Kolkata's Dhapa area, alarming the local community.

Fire brigade officials confirmed that at least 20 fire tenders were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was reported at 11.25 am.

By 2 pm, the fire was successfully brought under control. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by authorities.

