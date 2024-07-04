Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Leads 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign, Urges Mass Participation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling at his residence. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, the initiative aims to combat global warming. Adityanath urged the state's residents to plant saplings on July 20.

Updated: 04-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:07 IST
In a heartening gesture to combat global warming, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling on Thursday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, the initiative encourages people to plant trees in the name of their mothers. Expressing his gratitude to the prime minister, Adityanath called for massive public involvement on July 20, revealing that 54 crore saplings are available in state nurseries.

The initiative, which Modi inaugurated at the Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi on June 5, aims to foster a green environment and will see statewide participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

