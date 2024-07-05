Left Menu

Massive Clean-Up Drive After T20 World Cup Victory Parade at Marine Drive

Following the T20 World Cup victory parade on Marine Drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation collected 10-12 metric tonnes of trash. The clean-up operation involved over 100 workers and members of NGOs. Various vehicles were used for this task, and the collected waste, including shoes and plastic bottles, will be recycled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:27 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Following the massive T20 World Cup victory parade at Marine Drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) embarked on an intensive clean-up operation, collecting 10-12 metric tonnes of trash.

Beginning at 11.30 pm on Thursday and concluding at 8 am on Friday, over 100 sanitation workers and NGO volunteers participated in the effort, using various vehicles to gather waste. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jaipdeep More confirmed that the collected items included plastic bottles, food wrappers, and shoes, all headed for recycling.

Citizens praised the swift clean-up on social media, with many expressing gratitude for restoring cleanliness before dawn. The parade, which started at 7.30 pm from NCPA Nariman Point and took one-and-a-half hours to reach Wankhede Stadium, also saw 11 persons hospitalised due to minor injuries and dizziness caused by crowding.

